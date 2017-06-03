News

You Can Now Earn Frequent Flyer Miles For Your Pets

By Published On 06/03/2017 By Published On 06/03/2017
Getty Images

Trending

related

Here's How to See if Someone Blocked You on Instagram

related

Kimmel Takes Extraordinarily 'Mean Tweets' to the NBA Finals

related

Time Out, There's Going to Be Another 'Saved By the Bell' Restaurant

related

Avocado Toast Pizza Exists Now, Because It Was Inevitable

In the sky, pets are slowly earning the same benefits as people, as a new program aims to let customers with jet-setting animals earn frequent flyer miles. Korean Air introduced the loyalty program SkyPets, which lets pets rack up airline rewards that traditionally credit their human owners. If you're a dog, cat, bird, guinea pig or any other domesticated animal that fits in a bag, air travel has never been more economically rewarding. 

Under the points-based system of the plan, customers can register up to five pets with the airline. For each domestic flight within Korea, a pet earns a "stamp" that they can later redeem. For international flights -- which includes routes to and from the US -- critters earn two stamps. Cumulatively, 12 stamps waive all of the pet fees for domestic travel while 24 stamps do the same for international flights. If it isn't apparent already, the plan only works if you take your pet basically everywhere.

Loyalty programs are obviously a way to curry favor with human customers, although this program is the first that promises rewards specifically for animals. As the LA Times points out, Jet Blue and Virgin offer rewards for flying with pets, although the points don't subsidize pet travel, and instead allow humans to fly on the cheap. Go figure. 

Nonetheless, travelers in Asia clearly prioritize their gadabout pets, but not quite as much as some exotic bird enthusiasts in the middle east. In the United Arab Emirates, for example, falcons can earn special passports, allowing them to board planes with their own seats, and sometimes, they do so en masse.

In any case, the next time you travel with a pet, make sure not to do these things -- and that includes bringing 80 birds of paradise on a flight

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Oreo Will Now Pay You $500K to Create Its Newest Flavor
News

related

READ MORE
Anthony Bourdain Teases New Details on His Delayed Food Market
News

related

READ MORE
This App Can Help You Get Money When an Airline Screws Up
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More