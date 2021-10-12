A Korean Restaurant in Houston Is Serving the Dalgona Candy From 'Squid Game'
There's no competition required to get some.
Squid Game premiered on Netflix in September, taking audiences worldwide by storm and quickly becoming one of the most-streamed series on the platform. And now, Squid Game has even managed to work its way onto the food scene in Houston.
Korean restaurant MDK Noodles started serving Dalgona candy, according to Eater. The series made the candy more popular in America and other countries after featuring prominently in a particular episode. During the third episode, titled "The Man with the Umbrella," competitors had to compete in a series of kids games, including one involving the crispy candy, or risk losing the game and, in some cases, their lives. Fortunately, at MDK Noodles, all you have to do is order it. No strings attached.
Whether you bought into the Squid Game craze or not, you might be asking yourself what the heck Dalgona candy is. Here's the scoop: The candy, also known as ppopgi, is a honeycomb candy. It's made by heating sugar until it carmelizes and gets nice and fluffy. Then the sugar is poured and pressed into a perfect circle, and a cute little shape is pressed into the middle.
MDK Noodles is currently serving Dalgona candy in its Chinatown location, according to its social media accounts. It's unclear whether the eatery plans to make this a regular offering and, if not, how long it'll be around.
If you're not in Houston, you can try your hand at making Dalgona candy at home. You should know, however, that it does involve extremely hot sugar, which could prove dangerous. Tiktok is full of recipes for the candy, like this one from Tiktok user @nickandhelmi, which includes step-by-step instructions for both novice and professional chefs. That's not to say you won't mess it up, but it'll at least be tasty trial and error.