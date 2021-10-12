A Korean Restaurant in Houston Is Serving the Dalgona Candy From 'Squid Game'

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in September, taking audiences worldwide by storm and quickly becoming one of the most-streamed series on the platform. And now, Squid Game has even managed to work its way onto the food scene in Houston.

Korean restaurant MDK Noodles started serving Dalgona candy, according to Eater. The series made the candy more popular in America and other countries after featuring prominently in a particular episode. During the third episode, titled "The Man with the Umbrella," competitors had to compete in a series of kids games, including one involving the crispy candy, or risk losing the game and, in some cases, their lives. Fortunately, at MDK Noodles, all you have to do is order it. No strings attached.

Whether you bought into the Squid Game craze or not, you might be asking yourself what the heck Dalgona candy is. Here's the scoop: The candy, also known as ppopgi, is a honeycomb candy. It's made by heating sugar until it carmelizes and gets nice and fluffy. Then the sugar is poured and pressed into a perfect circle, and a cute little shape is pressed into the middle.