Kraft Will Carve Your Dad's Head Into a Giant Block of Cheese for Father's Day

Picking out a Father's Day gift that's heartfelt and unique is tricky. Do you go with a bottle of classy booze or a set of tools or grilling gear, or is that too cliché and easy? Do you try and score your pops a once-in-a-lifetime trip to bourbon country? What about having your Dad's face sculpted into a delicious block of cheese?
If that last idea seems just wacky and wonderful enough to work, then you'll be glad to know that one company is offering to do just that for a few lucky folks still looking for a great last-minute Dad's Day gift.
Really embracing fatherhood and its age-old association with cheesiness, Kraft is currently holding a special promotion for the chance to have a bust of your dad carved out of a giant 40-pound block of cheddar. However, to score one of the big honkin' dairy sculptures you'll need to be one of the top five bidders in the ongoing eBay auction (the current high bid as of publication time was $2,025).
The brand behind the beloved boxes of mac & cheese and perfectly meltable plastic-wrapped Singles isn't doing this in hopes of adding to its own coffers. Rather, it will be donating (and matching) all proceeds from the auction to the charity Feeding America, the country's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
If you end up being among one of the top five bidders when the auction ends on June 12 at 6pm ET, you'll receive an email requesting four specific photos of your dad (front-facing, profile, back of head, and one with a three-quarter angle), which they'll use to transform the huge hunk of orange cheddar into his likeness. Then, they'll enlist their team of "bona fide cheese artists" to do their thing and deliver the final product by Sunday, June 16 (Father's Day).
And while your old man and your family may be tempted to slice into the perishable work of art to try a piece on a cracker, the Kraft team has made it very clear that the sculpture is intended only to serve as a piece of art.
In other words: please don't eat it.
