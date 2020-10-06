Kraft Will Give You Free Mac & Cheese to Send to Your Friends & Family

I think we can agree 2020 has been a particularly challenging year -- considering the market crash, pandemic, and election chaos. And while we all have our own methods for coping, nothing does the trick quite like some comfort food.

Instead of, say, flowers or a two dollar CVS card, Kraft wants you to cheer up your friends, family, significant other, or whoever by sending noods. We're talking about the mac & cheese kind, though I guess, to each their own. Through October 11, Kraft is giving away boxes of its famed cheesy noodle packs when you visit www.enjoynoods.com or tweet at @kraftmacncheese on Twitter. You can place an order to send a box directly to your recipient or score a coupon to snag a box for yourself at the grocery store.

"We’re all seeking the comforts of home and traditions that bring us together, like sharing a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese," brand manager Martina Davis said in a statement. "We want to give fans the opportunity to send and share the cheesiest noods with their friends and family."