Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Now Comes in a Gluten-Free Variety
It's supposedly just as tasty as the original.
For many of us, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a guilty pleasure. We know we're supposed to prefer homemade macaroni to the processed version but deep down we carry an undeniable soft spot for the boxed stuff. It's quick and tasty—who can blame us?
Unfortunately, people with celiac disease haven't been afforded the opportunity to boil up a late-night pot of Kraft macaroni until now—November 2020—with the noodle company's first-ever gluten-free mac 'n cheese. This is not only a win for sufferers from celiac disease but for humanity, which desperately needs a universal thing to bond over right now.
The new gluten-free mac is made of brown rice and corn pasta and according to Kraft, it's as smooth and cheesy as the original.
It's packaged in a recognizably blue, 6-ounce Kraft box with green accents. Each box makes about 2 1/2 servings, and each serving is about 260 calories compared to the original flavor's 250 calories.
To everyone who doesn't eat gluten: Welcome to the secret Kraft club. I think you'll like it here.
