Kraft Heinz Is Introducing the First-Ever Paper Ketchup Bottle

The Heinz Ketchup bottle we all know and love is about to get even more lovable, especially to environmentalists.

The condiment maker has teamed up with Pulpex, the Diageo-backed sustainably-focused packing company that created Johnnie Walker's paper bottle, to develop a renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100% sustainably-sourced wood pulp. This move also makes Heinz the "first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex's sustainable paper bottle packaging," the company announced.

Like its competitors, Kraft Heinz Company has set a massive sustainability initiative, with plans to create all packaging recyclable, reusable, and compostable by 2025 and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. According to CEO Miguel Patricio, the paper bottle is a step in that direction.

"Packaging waste is an industry-wide challenge that we must all do our part to address," Patricio said in the announcement. "That is why we are committed to taking steps to explore sustainable packaging solutions across our brands at Kraft Heinz, offering consumers more choices. This new Heinz bottle is one example of how we are applying creativity and innovation to explore new ways to provide consumers with the products they know and love while also thinking sustainably."

It won't, however, be on shelves too soon. The brand is just now developing the prototype before testing can even begin.

"We hope to bring this bottle to market and to be the first sauce brand to provide consumers this choice in their purchasing decisions, as many consumers today are looking for more sustainable packaging options," Executive Vice President Rashida La Lande added.

Stay on the lookout for updates!