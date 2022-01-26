Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs & Velveeta Cheese Prices Are on the Rise

Our country's ongoing supply chain crisis has claimed another victim. In a letter to customers, Kraft Heinz announced plans to raise prices on dozens of its products this spring, CNN reports. Products include Oscar Mayer hot dogs, cold cuts, bacon, sausages, Velveeta cheese, Maxwell House coffee, TGIF frozen chicken wings, Kool-aid, and Capri Sun drinks.

In March, the manufacturer expects a 6.6% increase on 12-ounce Velveeta Fresh Packs and a 30% jump on three-pack Oscar Mayer turkey bacon, while cold cuts and hot dogs will increase 10%. Meanwhile, coffee will increase 5%, and Kool-Aid and Capri Sun are headed toward a 20% spike.

"As we enter 2022, inflation continues to dramatically impact the economy," Kraft Heinz said in a letter obtained by CNN Business.

Kraft isn't, however, the only manufacturer to do so. In fact, quite the opposite. In response to ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues, Procter & Gamble raised Tide and Gain laundry detergent, Downy fabric softener, and Bounce dryer sheet prices by an average of 8% last year, the outlet reports. Slim Jim, Marie Callender's, and Birds Eye have seen similar increases.

The US producer price index—which estimates what manufacturers are paying—said that prices rose 9.7% annually.

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz said that while the company is experiencing massive cost pressures, "pricing is not the only thing we're doing to combat inflation." It's also adding larger package sizes and lowering costs on other items.