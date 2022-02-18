Heads-Up, Velveeta & Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Might Get More Expensive Again

Some of your favorite grocery items may get a bit more expensive. Kraft Heinz announced on Wednesday that it may raise prices on its products. Again.

The food giant behind the beloved ketchup told consumers back in January that it expected to increase the price of some of its products by March. Well, March is right around the corner, and Kraft Heinz is following through. Products that may have higher price points are Oscar Mayer cold cuts, hot dogs, sausages, and bacon; Velveeta; Maxwell House coffee; TGIF frozen chicken wings; Kool-Aid; and Capri Sun.

CNN reports that Paulo Basilio, the company's CFO said the company is "taking additional pricing actions as appropriate" during a call on Wednesday discussing the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company's prices hopped up about 3.8% in the final quarter of 2021 compared to the same period the year before.

Kraft Heinz isn't the only company with prices on the rise. Hershey's chocolate, avocados, and orange juice could all see price increases this year. And although the ebb and flow of product availability and price increases isn't a new thing, according to Adam Compain, the senior vice president of supply chain insights at Project 44, recent shortages and inflation will persist as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. "Covid disruptions, labor shortages, and storms all create challenges and delays, which contributes to price hikes," says Compain.

For now, Kraft Heinz is hopeful that customers will see its products as economical. According to CNN, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, US zone president at Kraft Heinz, said during Wednesday's call, "we continue to make sure we're offering great quality products at prices that consumers can afford."