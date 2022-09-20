Kraft Mac & Cheese Debuts 2 New Noodle Shapes

Kraft Mac & Cheese is debuting a very special edition of the food, in honor of the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The brand is collaborating with Marvel for the limited edition release of Wakanda-inspired noodle shapes.

The new shapes of the iconic macaroni will be the Wakanda shield and the Kimoyo Blue Bead bracelet worn by characters in the film. The beads are made from vibranium and they are given to Wakandans at birth.