Kraft Mac & Cheese Debuts 2 New Noodle Shapes
The new shapes will also come in exclusive boxes.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is debuting a very special edition of the food, in honor of the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The brand is collaborating with Marvel for the limited edition release of Wakanda-inspired noodle shapes.
The new shapes of the iconic macaroni will be the Wakanda shield and the Kimoyo Blue Bead bracelet worn by characters in the film. The beads are made from vibranium and they are given to Wakandans at birth.
Both shapes will be available in specially designed boxes that will be on grocery store shelves nationwide this fall. The boxes will feature images of the stars of the upcoming Black Panther movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.
The boxes will have a suggested retail price of $1.49 for each box.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.