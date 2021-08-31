Kraft's Mac 'n Cheese Ice Cream Is Back and Available to Order Online

It's back! After selling out within an hour during its first release, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream is returning to NYC ice cream chain Van Leeuwen.

The controversial ice cream, which combines everything good about Kraft Macaroni & Cheese—the signature orange color! The cheese-powder flavor!—with the ice-cold refreshment of ice cream, debuted back in July to mixed reviews. Although many were on the fence about it, Van Leeuwen sold 6,000 scoops of the limited-edition ice cream and sold all available pints online.

It was so popular that the creamery brought it back for yet another limited release. Starting Tuesday, customers can buy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream by the pint online here. Each pint costs $12, which is a small price to pay to determine whether it's your thing. Pints are available only while supplies last, so get it while you can, especially if you missed the chance to get a taste last time. It's going to go fast.

Van Leeuwen and Kraft's buzz-worthy ice cream is made with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes, which is impressive considering the color. Each scoop is full of the cheesy flavor you grew up on in a cool treat to get you through the dog days of summer.