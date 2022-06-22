Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Is Officially Changing Its Name on Boxes

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has gone by a few names in its day: Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and even Kraft Dinner for the Canadians. The list goes on. But now, the multinational food manufacturer is simplifying things.

Kraft has officially changed its name and is going with the shorthand "Kraft Mac & Cheese" for its logo and packaging. According to Brand Manager Victoria Lee, there is a "comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world." Lee also called the new look "a reflection of what our brand means to our customers."

The makeover not only includes a change to the name but updated branding colors, typography, photography, and packaging. However, boxes will remain the same signature blue with an orange macaroni smile, though the latter now includes a cheese drip.