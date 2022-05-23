Here's What the Way You Spread Your Mayo Says About You

In case your ex hasn't reached out yet and tipped you off, let me be the first to say: Mercury is back in retrograde. Cue the terror. To get you through it, Kraft is offering a round of "mayo readings," revealing details on your personality, life, and future, all based on how you slather your bread with the condiment. Yes, really.

"Here at Kraft Mayo, we champion those who revel in their individuality, and the introduction of the world's first Mayo Reader allows us to celebrate the uniqueness of Kraft Mayo lovers down to the way they spread their favorite condiment," Kraft Real Mayo Brand Manager Frances Sabatier said in a statement. "Kraft Mayo is also all about standing up for love of mayo and other things that might be seen as polarizing. That's why we're diving headfirst into the controversial cultural debate around astrology with the introduction of Mayo Readings."