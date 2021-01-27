Kraft Is Unleashing Pink Mac 'n Cheese with Candy Flavoring for Valentine's Day

Chocolates, stuffed teddy bears, and those chalky conversation hearts might be an easy gift-giving route for Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean you should. Predictable doesn't really scream, I care. Kraft has instead thought up something more, shall we say, inspired, for the occasion. Enter: pink mac 'n cheese.

Whether you're celebrating with bae or looking to drown your single sorrows in a bowl of processed cheese (either works), you can whip up pink-hued—and candy-flavored—mac 'n cheese for the occasion. Kraft has upgraded its classic noodle-cheese combo with a new, on-theme color and flavor packets for added sweetness.

"No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying 'you’re the Mac to my cheese' with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese," the company said in a press release.

While we're not entirely sure how this candy flavor addition will mesh with Kraft's classic mac, it's an Instagram moment at the very least. So, here's the real question: How do we get our hands on a box of the coveted Valentine's Day Kraft? It's a sweepstakes situation. You'll have to head over to the official site to try and snag a box for your romantic February 14 festivities.