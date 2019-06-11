Kraft's Newest Condiment Is Salad 'Frosting'

In a world where such condiments as Mayochup, Mayocue, and Mayomust exist, it's understandably hard to find ridiculous stunt products from big food companies very surprising. But on Monday, Kraft unveiled a new creation that's so absurd, it may just elicit a true emotional or even a physical reaction from you. It's called Salad "Frosting."
You know what? We're just going to let Kraft explain itself on this one.
"Let’s be honest, parents lie to their kids. It is their secret weapon in parenting, especially when it comes to food," the company said per a press release. "... Kraft is introducing Kraft Salad 'Frosting,' its Kraft Classic Ranch Dressing disguised in a frosting tube, giving parents a hand in upping their lie game."
In other words, the new "frosting" is just plain old Kraft ranch dressing repackaged in a pouch and labeled like cake frosting in an effort to trick children into eating more salad and vegetables. To be clear, it's not a sugary frosting designed for dressing salads (phew!), but we still have lots of questions. Namely, what does this say about us?
Here's Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft, with more explanation: "Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it. Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad 'Frosting' is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids."
But will it actually convince kids to eat more vegetables? That remains to be seen. Kraft said it's banking on a statistic showing ranch is the most popular salad dressing in America, which leads us to another question: Why not just call it ranch dressing? It seems like the reasoning is that everything is better with frosting on top. Even when it's "frosting." Anyway, you have to admit that calling ranch dressing "Salad 'Frosting'" is fitting, considering it's not particularly good for you.
Kraft didn't say when Salad "Frosting" will hit store shelves (or if it'll be placed in the baking aisle), but it did announce a contest that will award samples to 1,500 parents across the country. To enter, parents have to share their "best parent lies" via Twitter with #LieLikeAParent and #contest sometime before midnight on June 14, according to the company. The best lies will receive the free Salad "Frosting." Yay, lying!
Maybe we'll get to call ketchup Dinner "Glaze" someday.
