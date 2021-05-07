Kraft Will Pay One Mayo Fanatic $10,000 to Be the Face of Its Brand
Do you have what it takes to get the Mayodorsement?
Everyone has one obsession that can be turned into an entire personality. For some, it's loving The Office. For others, it's firmly believing in the Oxford comma. If, by any chance, your personality-defining obsession is eating mayonnaise with every meal, you may be on the verge of winning $10,000.
Kraft, a staple brand in many American households, is on the hunt for the next face of Kraft Mayo. Whoever can sell their love of mayonnaise the best will receive a "Mayodorsement," which involves getting featured in a full-page Kraft Mayo ad, being put on a digital billboard in your hometown, and getting a custom jar of Kraft Mayo with your face printed on it—in addition to earning a $10,000 paycheck.
Candidates for the Kraft Mayodorsement will have to demonstrate their commitment to mayonnaise in a social media post. A winner will be selected based on how well they can show passion for Kraft Mayo, originality, and personality.
How to ApplyIf you think you can convince the Kraft judging panel that you're the biggest mayo fan, here's how to be considered for the Mayodorsement.
First, follow @RealKraftMayo on Twitter or Instagram. Then, post something creative—a video, photo, love poem, etc.—on the social platform you chose, hashtagging #KraftMaydorsement and #Contest. Your post should be fun, unique, and reflective of your die-hard mayo love.
Note that the deadline to enter the contest is Friday, May 14, at which point submissions will no longer be considered. By Thursday, May 20, eight finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges. The top eight submissions will then be posted on Kraft's social media accounts, and whoever earns the most votes from members of the public will get the endorsement.
