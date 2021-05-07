Kraft Will Pay One Mayo Fanatic $10,000 to Be the Face of Its Brand

Everyone has one obsession that can be turned into an entire personality. For some, it's loving The Office. For others, it's firmly believing in the Oxford comma. If, by any chance, your personality-defining obsession is eating mayonnaise with every meal, you may be on the verge of winning $10,000.

Kraft, a staple brand in many American households, is on the hunt for the next face of Kraft Mayo. Whoever can sell their love of mayonnaise the best will receive a "Mayodorsement," which involves getting featured in a full-page Kraft Mayo ad, being put on a digital billboard in your hometown, and getting a custom jar of Kraft Mayo with your face printed on it—in addition to earning a $10,000 paycheck.

Candidates for the Kraft Mayodorsement will have to demonstrate their commitment to mayonnaise in a social media post. A winner will be selected based on how well they can show passion for Kraft Mayo, originality, and personality.

