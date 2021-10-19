Kraft's New 'Flvr Club' Gets You a First Taste of Its Flavor Boosts
Spice up your mac and cheese with pizza, ranch, and buffalo-flavored seasoning packs.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese created an entire line of flavor-boosting seasoning packets, with everything from the sweat-inducing Ghost Pepper launch to more controversial options like Cotton Candy—in Canada, that is. Now, the brand is bringing its Flavor Boosts to the US, but only for an exclusive bunch.
The mac & cheese-maker is celebrating the arrival of its Pizza, Ranch, and Buffalo Flavor Boosts with the simultaneous rollout of its Kraft Flvrs Club, which will get you a first taste of the boosts before they officially launch in stores next year.
"We know die-hard fans of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner are always excited by new ways to enjoy a comforting bowl of our iconic mac & cheese," Marketing Activation lLad Maya McDonald said in a press release. "The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac & cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food."
For those that sign up, you'll get access to all three Flavor Boosts before their early 2022 arrival in stores. You can also, quite literally, wear your heart for mac and cheese right on your sleeve. Each delivery will include limited-edition merch to match. Think a sports jersey for buffalo, a hoodie to go with your ranch, and a pizza-themed jacket.
Considering the extensive Flavor Boost portfolio currently available in Canada, we can only imagine the variety that's about to take the US by storm.