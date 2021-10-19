Kraft's New 'Flvr Club' Gets You a First Taste of Its Flavor Boosts

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese created an entire line of flavor-boosting seasoning packets, with everything from the sweat-inducing Ghost Pepper launch to more controversial options like Cotton Candy—in Canada, that is. Now, the brand is bringing its Flavor Boosts to the US, but only for an exclusive bunch.

The mac & cheese-maker is celebrating the arrival of its Pizza, Ranch, and Buffalo Flavor Boosts with the simultaneous rollout of its Kraft Flvrs Club, which will get you a first taste of the boosts before they officially launch in stores next year.

"We know die-hard fans of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner are always excited by new ways to enjoy a comforting bowl of our iconic mac & cheese," Marketing Activation lLad Maya McDonald said in a press release. "The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac & cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food."