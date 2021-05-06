Krispy Kreme Is Giving a Free Dozen Donuts to 2021 Graduates
The Graduate Dozen is cute, simplistic, and full of promise.
Graduation is the most exciting time of year for hardworking students and Krispy Kreme wants to be part of the fun again this spring. Whether it's in lieu of a graduation cake or an extra treat, the donut chain's Graduate Dozen offers 12 festive donuts that look just as happy as the season itself.
Graduate Dozens will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from Monday, May 10, to Sunday, May 16. Each dozen includes some classic favorites and a few custom 2021 goodies. There are two Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles donuts, two Original Glazed, two Yellow Iced Original Glazed, two Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and four custom 2021 donuts:
- Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled: A Kreme-filled donut dipped in chocolate icing and adorned with a "2."
- Original Glazed, White Iced "0": A standard glazed donut decorated with a white icing "0."
- Cake Batter Filled: A Cake Batter Kreme-filled donut dipped in yellow icing and topped with a "2."
- Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled: A Kreme-filled donut dipped in pink strawberry icing and decorated with a "1."
MORE: Sonic's New Cheesecake Blasts Are Here for Summer
How to Get a Free Graduate DozenFor one day only, 2021 high school and college graduates can get a Graduate Dozen for free with no purchase required.
On Thursday, May 13, any member of the Class of '21 who goes to their local Krispy Kreme store wearing graduation garb can request a free Graduate Dozen and walk out richer than before. Don't try to cheat the system and wear your older siblings' graduation gear, because it'll need to show evidence that it's from the Class of 2021 somewhere on it.
MORE: Tim Hortons Disguised Its Mother's Day Donut Boxes So Moms Can Hide Their Treats
Want more free food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.