Krispy Kreme Is Giving a Free Dozen Donuts to 2021 Graduates

Graduation is the most exciting time of year for hardworking students and Krispy Kreme wants to be part of the fun again this spring. Whether it's in lieu of a graduation cake or an extra treat, the donut chain's Graduate Dozen offers 12 festive donuts that look just as happy as the season itself.

Graduate Dozens will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from Monday, May 10, to Sunday, May 16. Each dozen includes some classic favorites and a few custom 2021 goodies. There are two Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles donuts, two Original Glazed, two Yellow Iced Original Glazed, two Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and four custom 2021 donuts:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled: A Kreme-filled donut dipped in chocolate icing and adorned with a "2."

A Kreme-filled donut dipped in chocolate icing and adorned with a "2." Original Glazed, White Iced "0": A standard glazed donut decorated with a white icing "0."

A standard glazed donut decorated with a white icing "0." Cake Batter Filled: A Cake Batter Kreme-filled donut dipped in yellow icing and topped with a "2."

A Cake Batter Kreme-filled donut dipped in yellow icing and topped with a "2." Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled: A Kreme-filled donut dipped in pink strawberry icing and decorated with a "1."

"It’s been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, cancelled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms, and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the Class of 2021 persevered through it all,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. "We admire them, we’re proud of them, and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme."

MORE: Sonic's New Cheesecake Blasts Are Here for Summer

How to Get a Free Graduate Dozen

For one day only, 2021 high school and college graduates can get a Graduate Dozen for free with no purchase required.

On Thursday, May 13, any member of the Class of '21 who goes to their local Krispy Kreme store wearing graduation garb can request a free Graduate Dozen and walk out richer than before. Don't try to cheat the system and wear your older siblings' graduation gear, because it'll need to show evidence that it's from the Class of 2021 somewhere on it.

MORE: Tim Hortons Disguised Its Mother's Day Donut Boxes So Moms Can Hide Their Treats