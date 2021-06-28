Krispy Kreme Is Dropping a Very Patriotic 4th of July Doughnut Collection

When it comes to holidays, Krispy Kreme tends to nail it. This year, the purveyor of fried, sugary dough is rolling out a Fourth of July-themed doughnut collection that's as festive as it is delicious. Even better, it's sweetening the deal with a BOGO offer.

Krispy Kreme's new Fourth of July doughnut collection comes in a limited-edition star-spangled box. It features four new designs and flavors, all with names as American as apple pie. There's the Freedom Ring Doughnut, the Patriotic Springled Ring Doughnut, the Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut, and the Patriotic Eagle Doughnut. There' also a special star-spangled box of 20 Fourth of July mini flag doughnuts.

"This Fourth of July, many Americans are going to celebrate with family and friends not just our independence, but also emerging freedom from the pandemic. We're making these gatherings the sweetest parties of the summer with patriotic doughnuts and a fireworks-worthy deal," Dave Skena, the CMO at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

Here's what you need to know about the collection:

Freedom Ring Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut with festive striped icing and sprinkles.

Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and covered in patriotic sprinkles.

Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut: A Strawberry Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in red icing, gold star sprinkles, a dollop of Kreme, and shortbread crumbles.

Patriotic Eagle Doughnut: A Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and topped with a sugar eagle.

From June 28 through July 4, Krispy Kreme is running a BOGO deal. So when you pop in to grab your patriotic dozen, you can get another dozen for free. Actually, it doesn't matter which 12 doughnuts you buy, you'll get another 12 glazed doughnuts for free at all participating shops.

That's not all Krispy Kreme is offering in terms of freebies. The doughnut dealer is also running a promotion for a free single original glazed doughnut for all vaccinated customers. That deal is running through the end of 2021, and there's no limit to how often you can flash that vaccine card.