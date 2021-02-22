Krispy Kreme Is Offering $5 Dozens From Now Through March 7
Download the app & turn on notifications for your shop's hot light hours.
We appreciate Krispy Kreme's unending efforts to bring us innovative new treats that look just as good on the 'gram as they do on our plates, but there's just something unparalleled about the classic Original Glazed. And now, you can take care of your craving for 'em with a $5 dozen.
Here's the deal: When locations of the sugary dough ring chain flip on their Hot Lights—and the fresh Original Glazed are ready—you can snag a dozen for just five bucks between now and March 7.
"If you’ve never tasted an Original Glazed doughnut hot off the line, now’s the time," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "Look for the neon glow of the Hot Light to guide you to your new favorite sweet treat."
Don't worry, you won't have to actually drive by your local Krispy Kreme just to check to see if the Hot Light is on. You can download the app and set up notifications for your local shop. It'll update you when the discounted dozen hours are happening. You can also double check directly through the official site.
"When the Hot Light is on and shining bright each morning and evening, our hot, melt-in-your mouth Original Glazed Doughnuts are rolling fresh off the line," Krispy Kreme wrote on its website.
