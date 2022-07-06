Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out a Dozen Donuts for 85 Cents & 8,500 Years of Free Donuts

It takes a long time and a lot of work for something on a restaurant menu to become an iconic example of the food. Gordon Ramsay has said he made his Beef Wellington hundreds of times before it hit the menu. The Big Mac has been on the McDonald's menu since '67.

Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed has similarly been around for a long time. This July, the donut dispenser is celebrating its 85th anniversary. The only way to celebrate the occasion is with donut discounts. There's a lot going on, but it'll peak on July 15 when you can grab a dozen Original Glazed donuts for 85 cents.

Leading up to that deal, every day from July 11 to 14, participating Krispy Kreme stores will randomly select multiple people every day to get Krispy Kreme's 85th birthday card. That card secures you a dozen free Original Glazed donuts every month until 2023. By July 14, Krispy Kreme will have given out 8,500 years of free donuts, according to the company's announcement. That's a confusing sentiment, but appears to mean that 8,500 people are getting those goods.

Beyond the anniversary-specific promotion, Krispy Kreme has a bunch of other deals running throughout the summer. That includes re-pricing a dozen donuts to match the average price of a gallon of gas in the US every Wednesday, free donuts every time the Hot Light is on, and more. So many donuts, so much time.