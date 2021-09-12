Krispy Kreme Is Launching All-New Apple Cider Donuts

Krispy Kreme, which is still giving out daily free donuts to anyone vaccinated against COVID-19, kicked off a series of fall-inspired donuts in early September. The run kicked off with three pumpkin-flavored donuts since it's close to mandatory to have a pumpkin flavor if you're doing seasonal releases.

On September 13, that series continues with the release of Krispy Kreme's Apple Cider Glaze donuts. There are three to choose from, and they'll be hanging about through September 19. The sweater-weathered vibe donuts include an Apple Cider Glazed, an Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and an Apple Cider Glazed Cake donut.

The week after Apple Cider has its day (er, seven days) in the sun, Krispy Kreme will wrap up the series with a trio of Maple Glazed donuts. If you missed out last week, never fear lovers of pumpkin-flavored foods that are not pumpkins. The Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte are both sticking around until November 25, so you can grab a pumpkin donut before you stuff yourself like a turkey with turkey and stuffing.