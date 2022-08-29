Krispy Kreme's NASA-Inspired Artemis Moon Doughnut Will Be Available for One Day Only
The donut will be available when Artemis 1's Orion megarocket officially launches.
Krispy Kreme is celebrating the historic Artemis 1 launch with an exclusive new donut inspired by the moon mission. However, early this morning, the team postponed the takeoff over engine issues—simultaneously pushing the donut launch with it.
NASA has tentatively rescheduled the moon-bound mission for Friday, September 2 with an additional backup date slated for Monday, September 5, CNBC reports. Whenever the rocket finally takes off and heads to space, Krispy Kreme will drop its Artemis Moon Doughnut too—for one day only.
Here's what you can expect (of the donut, not the rocket—read on for the latter): It's a Cheesecake Kreme flavored and filled donut dipped in Cookies 'n Kreme Icing and topped with cookie pieces.
"The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world’s most powerful rocket. So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch," Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station, but our Artemis Moon Doughnut will be available only Monday, so start the countdown and don’t miss it!"
You can read up on the mission before its official launch and plan your donut pickup accordingly—be it Friday, Monday, or a later date altogether.