Krispy Kreme's NASA-Inspired Artemis Moon Doughnut Will Be Available for One Day Only

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the historic Artemis 1 launch with an exclusive new donut inspired by the moon mission. However, early this morning, the team postponed the takeoff over engine issues—simultaneously pushing the donut launch with it.

NASA has tentatively rescheduled the moon-bound mission for Friday, September 2 with an additional backup date slated for Monday, September 5, CNBC reports. Whenever the rocket finally takes off and heads to space, Krispy Kreme will drop its Artemis Moon Doughnut too—for one day only.

Here's what you can expect (of the donut, not the rocket—read on for the latter): It's a Cheesecake Kreme flavored and filled donut dipped in Cookies 'n Kreme Icing and topped with cookie pieces.