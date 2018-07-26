You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 on Friday

If there's one thing better than donuts, it's super-cheap donuts. Likewise, if there's one thing better than a dozen donuts, it's two dozen donuts. On Friday, July 27, you get both -- two dozen super-cheap donuts -- thanks to Krispy Kreme's dozen-donuts-for-$1 promotion in celebration of its 81st birthday.
Here's the deal:
For one day only on Friday, you can buy any dozen donuts at your local Krispy Kreme and the donut purveyors will sell you another dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a buck, according to a company spokesperson. You don't need a coupon, and you don't even need to say "happy birthday!" to anyone to take advantage of the big discount. All said, you'll get to walk out with two dozen donuts for just a little bit more than the price of one dozen donuts. Not bad.
In addition to the deal, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the occasion with the launch of an all-new donut that's essentially a birthday-inspired spin on its Original Glazed. It's called the Glazed Confetti Doughnut and it features vanilla birthday cake-flavored confetti dough, an Original Glazed coating, and colorful sprinkles on top. It's birthday cake distilled into fluffy donut form, which may or may not make it better than actual birthday cake. You decide.
Here's Our Travel Guide to This Nation of Over 7,000 Islands
How much are a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed donuts?
Since Krispy Kreme's birthday celebration deal isn't a straight-up giveaway, it's good to take a second to consider if it's worth it for you. Normally, a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed costs around $8, though the price may vary depending on where you are. That breaks down to roughly 66 cents per donut, when you buy a dozen. With this deal, you'll end up getting two dozen donuts for $9, which would be about 37 cents per donut (without factoring in sales tax). You're not getting anything for free, but you're close to it. Then again, it's estimated that it costs Krispy Kreme only 20 cents to make its signature sugary dough rings, so they're still the real winner here.
The bottom line: if you needed a good excuse to buy two dozen donuts, this is your excuse.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.