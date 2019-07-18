You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 to Celebrate Its Birthday

If you woke with a burning desire to house 24 Krispy Kreme donuts by yourself, today -- Friday -- is absolutely your kind of day. If you don't think you can handle that or your doctor has suggested eating two dozen donuts in a single sitting is bad for your health, your coworkers are going to love you for sharing the wealth.
To celebrate its 82nd birthday on July 19, Krispy Kreme is offering an extra dozen donuts for a dollar. Here's the deal: Buy a dozen, and you'll get a second dozen of Original Glazed donuts for a buck at shops participating in the festivities across the country. Easy.
The first dozen you order can include the chain's new birthday cake batter-filled Original Glazed donut, which became available on July 15. It's filled with batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with sprinkles (what's a birthday without a few sprinkles?). The celebratory confection will only be available for a week.
"Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer. "We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter... and that’s even better."
Fridays in the summer are the longest day of the week. Starting with a giant pile of breakfast dessert isn't a bad way to start the day.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward program and gift card deals you’ll find. You're welcome.
Meet the Tramezzino
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.