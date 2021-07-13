News

Krispy Kreme's Birthday Deal Gets You $1 Dozens for One Day Only

That's less than a cup of coffee costs.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 7/13/2021 at 1:03 PM

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 84 years in business this July 16, and it's marking the occasion with a deal for its loyal customers. For that day only, the purveyor of fried, sugary dough will be serving up a $1 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen donuts. That's a whole lot of donuts for not a lot of dough.

All you have to do is buy any dozen donuts, online or in-store, on July 16. When you do, you'll have the chance to throw down an additional $1 for an additional dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, which includes a Strawberry Frosted BirthYAY Sprinkle Doughnut thrown in for good measure. If you're ordering online, just enter the code BIRTHYAY.

"For our 84th birthday, we’re giving our amazing fans a special donut and a great deal to celebrate with delicious, melt in-your-mouth donuts," Dace Skena, CMO at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

What better way to say happy birthday than treating yourself.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.