Krispy Kreme's Birthday Deal Gets You $1 Dozens for One Day Only

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 84 years in business this July 16, and it's marking the occasion with a deal for its loyal customers. For that day only, the purveyor of fried, sugary dough will be serving up a $1 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen donuts. That's a whole lot of donuts for not a lot of dough.

All you have to do is buy any dozen donuts, online or in-store, on July 16. When you do, you'll have the chance to throw down an additional $1 for an additional dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, which includes a Strawberry Frosted BirthYAY Sprinkle Doughnut thrown in for good measure. If you're ordering online, just enter the code BIRTHYAY.

"For our 84th birthday, we’re giving our amazing fans a special donut and a great deal to celebrate with delicious, melt in-your-mouth donuts," Dace Skena, CMO at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

What better way to say happy birthday than treating yourself.