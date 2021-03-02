Krispy Kreme Is Giving out Free Donuts for the Next Week

Have we considered that breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it's the only meal where it's totally acceptable to eat dessert first and then not eat another thing? (It may be considered the most important meal of the day because of marketing.)

If you are among the people who like to occasionally start the day with the last course, Krispy Kreme will help you share your love of morning dessert. From March 1-7, buy a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts and you'll get a second dozen for free. Even if you prefer donuts filled with cake icing or with sprinkles or an old-fashioned cake donut, we can all agree that the best donut is a gratis donut.

You can get the deal at US locations for takeout, drive-thru, or delivery by using the code "BOGODOZEN." Though, of course, you're going to have to accept that familiar caveat where only "participating locations" are going to give you the deal. So, give a call ahead and make sure your local shop is feeling participatory. Then you can be the hero of your office, even if your "office" is just a TV tray in your living room.