Football Donuts Are Back at Krispy Kreme for the New Season

The pumpkin spice lattes have returned, so you know what that means. Football season is starting, and more importantly, Football Donuts at Krispy Kreme have arrived.

The donut is a yeast shell donut with special Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and finished off with stripes of white icing to look just like a football. You can get the donut all on its own or as part of a Football Dozen, including six Football Donuts and six Original Glazed Donuts.

Unlike the athletic season, the donuts won’t be around for long, and like many special donuts that Krispy Kreme offers, the Football Donuts are a fleeting menu item. A representative for Krispy Kreme confirms that the sweet treats will only be available until September 6 at participating locations across the country.