Krispy Kreme Teamed up With Butterfinger for 2 All-New Donuts

There's a vice associated with every situation -- CVS trips are to Butterfingers as road trips are to Krispy Kreme donuts. But when desserts from different environments meet unexpectedly, the combination changes food from a subplot of our conscious experience to the reason we even exist on this Earth.
And here's the latest reason to get out of bed in the morning: Krispy Kreme just teamed up with Butterfinger to unleash new the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut and Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut. Both flavors are available at participating Krispy Kreme shops as of Thursday, February 20, through Friday, March 13, according to a spokesperson.
Yes, two impossibly desirable products are merging into one, and the product itself is the only excuse you'll need to get carbed out. The Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter chocolate Kreme, dipped in Butterfinger icing, and topped with Butterfinger pieces and a chocolate drizzle. Meanwhile, the Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut is a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate icing, topped with peanut butter chocolate Kreme and Butterfinger pieces.
“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a doughnut,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.
Thank you for changing life as we know it, Dave Skena. We the people need no snooze button with you in our lives.
Debatable: Is Shake Shack Really Fast Food?!?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.