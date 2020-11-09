Krispy Kreme Is Covering 2 All-New Donuts in Caramel Glaze

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced the launch of two new donut flavors, Caramel Glazed and Salted Double Caramel Crunch . The debut marks the first time the company has put a caramel-flavored glaze on its donuts, following several previous glaze flavors it has introduced in recent years such as chocolate , blueberry , lemon , and strawberry .

With the holidays fast approaching, you're probably expecting a stead stream of flavors like pumpkin, peppermint, and gingerbread from major restaurant and coffee chains. But it looks like Krispy Kreme is going in a different, slightly unexpected direction with its latest donuts.

Krispy Kreme describes the Caramel Glaze as its classic Original Glazed, but with a rich, caramel-flavored glaze. As for the Salted Double Caramel Crunch, the popular donut chain said you can expect all of the above—a Caramel Glaze donut—that's dipped in caramel icing (the double caramel part) and sprinkled with salted crunch topping, according to a press release. In short, caramel lovers are going to lose their minds.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

That's putting it lightly, Dave, but we'll take it.