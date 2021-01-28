Friday Is Krispy Kreme's First Chocolate Glaze Donut Day of the Year

If you're not familiar, Chocolate Glaze Fridays are a recurring Krispy Kreme tradition when—for 24 hours only—the bakery chain makes and sells its rare Chocolate Glazed Doughnut. Despite what the name suggests, Chocolate Glaze Fridays aren't a weekly event and only occur a few times a year, so whenever a date is announced, it's best practice to work a trip to Krispy Kreme into your schedule.

Fortunately, we only had to wait a few weeks before Krispy Kreme announced the first Chocolate Glaze Friday of 2021. On Friday, January 29, Krispy Kreme's glazing machines will emit a rich chocolate glaze that gives classic donuts a tasty twist.

Sadly, you only have 24 hours to enjoy the delicacy. Once Friday passes, the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut recipe will go back into the vault and Original Glazed Doughnuts will reclaim their spot in center stage until Krispy Kreme decides to treat us again.

The Chocolate Glaze Friday promotion is specific to US and Canada locations. If you can't make it to your local store in person on the 29th, you can place an order online and get the donuts delivered.

