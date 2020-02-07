Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Donuts Are Back for Today Only

Krispy Kreme is constantly dropping new donut flavors. And while the creative dough innovations are exciting (the holiday collection was a straight work of art), the chain's iconic, limited-edition Chocolate Glazed remains a favorite. Thankfully, they're back -- for one day only.
On Friday, February 7, Krispy Kreme is serving up the chocolate donuts, which are the classic Original Glazed smothered in a rich chocolate coating. This isn't the flavor's first or last appearance on the menu. In fact, the beloved donut has been popping up as a once-a-month promotion for a while. We're not necessarily guaranteed a Chocolate Glaze Friday, but we can count on another one this March -- on the 6th, to be exact.
Before you get too excited (I know, probably too late. I get it), you'll wanna double check to see if your location is participating. Head over to the site, plug in your zip code, and plan your day accordingly.
If you're all aboard the health bandwagon, but aren't avoiding sweets all together, opt for the mini's. Krispy Kreme introduced four new year's resolution-inspired versions (read: tiny and containing fewer calories) of its classic flavors: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.
