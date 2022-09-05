Krispy Kreme Just Launched a Line of Sugary Churro Donuts

Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed is a classic donut, but the sweet-slinging chain is never content to just let well enough alone. It's constantly concocting new variations on the breakfast dessert.

Its latest is a series of churro-inspired donuts called the ChurrDough Collection. Starting September 5, the suite of three new donuts will be available for just a little while. They'll be for sale individually or in a special three-pack that lets you try them all.

You'll find the Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough, which is tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with a swirl of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. The Cookies & Kreme Churrdough is similarly tossed in cinnamon sugar, but comes decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme and topped with chocolate cookie pieces and chocolate icing. The last of the trio is the Dulce De Leche Churrdough, which is--gasp--tossed in cinnamon sugar and decorated with a swirl of cream cheese icing before getting topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

If you can't resist a breakfast incarnation of a churro, call ahead to your local shop to be sure they're serving them. The limited-time-only donuts are only available at some locations.