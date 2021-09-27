Krispy Kreme Is Unleashing Cinnamon Rolls Topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch

When familiar brands take an unexpected step into a new product, you kind of know instantly if there's potential for it to work. There are no guarantees, but sometimes it just feels like a fit, and sometimes it doesn't. Taco Bell's chicken "sandwich"? Sure. Why not? Pizza Hut's hot dog stuffed crust pizza? Not surprised that's not a permanent menu item.

Krispy Kreme and cinnamon rolls? That has potential. And it's going to happen. On September 27, Krispy Kreme is launching Cinnamon Rolls nationwide, including a version topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. This will be the first time the donut chain has ever offered the alternative breakfast sweet.

The rolls will only be available for a little while, so if this sounds like you're jam, you'll have to get on top of it. (Though, of course, there are no specifics on when it'll disappear.)

The "light and airy" cinnamon rolls are covered in Krispy Kreme's Original Glaze. There will be an Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, which is a roll with just the Original Glaze. The other option will be a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which is the original topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and finished up with a spiral of cereal milk icing. Now there are even more options to eat your dessert first thing in the morning.