Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Cinnamon Rolls, but Only for 1 Day Each Week

Last fall, Krispy Kreme brought cinnamon rolls to its menu for the first time ever. So, this spring it's bringing cinnamon rolls to its menu for the second time ever. That doesn't have the same ring to it. Though, if you loved the rolls, those kinds of distinctions don't matter much.

Select shops are going to have the rolls on the menu again. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, however, isn't going to be available all the time. You're only going to find it on the menu on Sundays. Krispy Kreme is calling those "Cinnamon Sundays," which is a fancy way of saying you're only getting them on Sundays. Quit asking for cinnamon rolls on Saturdays! It's Cinnamon Sundays! Sundays!

Cinnamon rolls make a lot of sense on the Krispy Kreme menu, especially since you're getting them covered in the same Original Glaze that comes on the donuts. The donut-slinging company says there was so much demand to put the rolls on the permanent menu that they had to find a way to make it happen. Companies like to throw out that nod to fan demand. To whatever degree that's true, well, it's true and cinnamon rolls are back. This time they're part of the permanent menu. Rejoice lovers of dessert for breakfast. Rejoice.