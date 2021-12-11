Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.

The date has a pair of dozens, and you can too. On 12/12, you can get a whole lot of donuts to celebrate the Day of Dozens. The day is not complicated. The only celebration taking place is donut-based. If you buy a dozen Original Glazed Donuts, you can get a second dozen for a dollar.

While you're there, don't forget that Krispy Kreme is offering a totally free Original Glazed donut every day of the year if you can prove you've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to the discounted breakfast dessert, Krispy Kreme is slinging some holiday-themed donuts. It's the creatively-named Let It Snow collection. You can use the Santa, Snowman, and Penguin from the collection as puppets to do a donut-based version of A Christmas Carol or Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas or whatever your heart desires. They're your donuts now.