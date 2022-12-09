Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back

Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.

Krispy Kreme calls December 12 the Day of Dozens since the date, you know, reads like a pair of dozens. On the Day of Dozens, you can buy a dozen of any of its donuts to get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for a dollar. That's it. That’s the whole deal. You’re getting two dozen donuts for just a little cash.

So, if you’re intrigued by the pile of holiday-themed donuts it released in late November, you can grab a dozen of those alluring treats and wind up picking up even more donuts to share with your friends. Those holiday donuts include treats inspired by sugar cookies, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It’s not a terrible situation.