Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Because the Day of Dozens is Back
Krispy Kreme's December holiday is back, toting cheap donuts.
Every year on December 12, Krispy Kreme celebrates a holiday of its own invention. The offer can land you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just a dollar. A made-up holiday is as good of an excuse as any for a deal. At a minimum, there have been thinner excuses from chains to run a promotion.
Krispy Kreme calls December 12 the Day of Dozens since the date, you know, reads like a pair of dozens. On the Day of Dozens, you can buy a dozen of any of its donuts to get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for a dollar. That's it. That’s the whole deal. You’re getting two dozen donuts for just a little cash.
So, if you’re intrigued by the pile of holiday-themed donuts it released in late November, you can grab a dozen of those alluring treats and wind up picking up even more donuts to share with your friends. Those holiday donuts include treats inspired by sugar cookies, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It’s not a terrible situation.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.