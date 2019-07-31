This Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Chocolate Glazed Donuts for $2

Waterfalls are a thing of majesty; they're constantly flowing but always changing. The peaceful trickling of a waterfall can transform into a powerful force that has the ability to blanket anything that comes in its path. I am, of course, talking about one of the world's most captivating waterfalls: Krispy Kreme's glaze falls.
Since Krispy Kreme's humble beginnings in 1937, there have been some institutional changes -- like a swap for chocolate glaze in 2017 following the solar eclipse. The chocolate glaze was an instant hit (because why wouldn't it be? We're talking about chocolate over here) and was reintroduced on World Chocolate Day last July.
To keep up with the chocolate-crazed demands, the beloved donut behemoth has offered Chocolate Glaze donuts on the first Friday of every month and is now observing the one-year anniversary of chocolaty bliss. Krispy Kreme is celebrating the milestone by offering up a dozen of the chocolate glazed dough rings for only $2, with the purchase of any other dozen on Friday, August 2.
“In Chocolate Glaze, as in life, things can get messy," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in the press release. "But man, is it worth it!”
He's not wrong.
