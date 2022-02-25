No Gazing Into Dreamy Glaze Conveyor Belts at Krispy Kreme's New Delivery-Only Shops

There are plenty of arguments to be made about who makes the best donut in the US. Thrillist has our own ranking, certainly. But it is hard to argue about the specific joy that comes when you get to watch freshly glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme slide down the conveyor belt and be put into a box. It’s a level of freshness that can’t be imitated. And unfortunately, it may be less common in the near future.

According to Restaurant Dive, Krispy Kreme is planning to open delivery-only locations across the US and Mexico starting this year. The news follows a test program run in the UK, where 50 delivery-only stores, called dark shops, were established. The program was successful and yielded a nearly 40% increase in digital sales. Like ghost kitchens operated by chains like Wendy’s, the dark shops are being built to meet the demand of delivery orders.

Fresh donuts will be sent from Krispy Kreme bakeries to the dark shops, where delivery workers from third parties (like GrubHub and UberEats) will pick them up and deliver the pastries to customers.

"Our dark shops will piggyback on existing spoke routes, which ensures a fresh doughnut distribution daily and opens up further access to more customers," Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said during a company call, according to Restaurant Dive.

So, even though some of us might be losing out on the experience of watching hot glaze flowing onto freshly fried donuts, these dark shops will allow more people to access Krispy Kreme via delivery. And at the end of the day, any donut is better than no donut.