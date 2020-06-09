Krispy Kreme Debuts Entire Collection of Dessert-Inspired Donuts

For all intents and purposes, donuts are just morning dessert. Though, to be fair, time of day's never really deterred me from diving fork first into last night's cake leftovers anyways. Krispy Kreme's just out here normalizing the behavior, and for that, we thank the sugary dough ring maker.

The national coffeehouse chain has taken its initiative (to provide that early morning sugar rush) one step further -- by debuting an entire collection of donuts inspired by classic desserts. Now you can indulge in banana pudding, coconut cake, and Mississippi mud pie-themed creations before you've even started the work day.

Krispy Kreme is introducing the trio of new flavors to pastry cases beginning June 8, but here's the one caveat: they aren't permanent menu additions, meaning eventually the new donuts will exit stores. We just don't know when that'll be, so you might wanna sample 'em before it's too late.

The launch includes a donut that's filled with banana pudding, dipped in a yellow icing, then topped with creme and mini vanilla wafer cookies. Next up, we've got a coconut flavored cake donut with cream cheese icing and shredded coconut. The final flavor is a Mississippi mud pie theme that's filled with chocolate pie creme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with cookie graham crumbles and a marshmallow drizzle.