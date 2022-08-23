Krispy Kreme Is Unleashing Donuts Made Just for Your Dog

The sugary dough ring maker is celebrating the holiday with Doggie Doughnuts, which are made with all-natural ingredients and inspired by the chain's already popular human-friendly flavors—Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles, and Chocolate Cheesecake.

According to the outlet, the Doggie Doughnuts were crafted by Australian-based artisan pet treat company Huds and Toke. And before you panic over the "chocolate" flavors, those donut-shaped biscuits are made with a totally Fido-friendly chocolate substitute called Carob.

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat," Global Chief Brand Officer at Krispy Kreme Dave Skena said in a statement. "On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

The Doggie Doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme beginning Friday. You can snag a six-count box of biscuits throughout the weekend while supplies last.