You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 on ‘Day of the Dozens’

It may be a good time to add a new pair of comfy sweatpants to your Christmas list. Krispy Kreme’s popular “Day of the Dozens” deal is back on Wednesday, December 12 (12/12, get it?), which means you can snag an extra dozen donuts for just $1. More donuts, less money -- it doesn’t get much sweeter than that.
Here’s the deal: On this most holiest of days, Krispy Kreme customers can purchase a dozen of its iconic Original Glazed donuts and get a second dozen for just a buck. In other words, you’re getting two dozen donuts for just a little more than the price of one dozen. You don’t need a coupon, costume, hashtag, or catchphrase to cash in on this deal.
The only downside? This deal is limited to two per customer. And be sure to call ahead to find out if your Krispy Kreme location is participating in this offer. If not, well, better luck next time.
If glazed donuts aren’t your thing, your loss! Just kidding. Krispy Kreme’s “Day of the Dozen” may only extend to this sugary classic. Unlike the last time it offered this $1 dozen deal, Krispy Kreme isn’t rolling out a special donut to go with it.
The fried dough dealers did, however, recently release their holiday line, which includes some old favorites and one new one: an Ugly Sweater Donut, featuring green icing, multi-colored confetti and over-the-top animal confections. So, about those new sweatpants.
These Onion Rings Are Stuffed With Cheeseburgers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.