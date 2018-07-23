Grab a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 on Its Birthday

Let's face it. Birthdays get progressively less exciting after 21. Maybe 25 if you're really excited about renting cars for some reason. After 31, you've undoubtedly had your golden birthday. There simply aren't that many more special ones to remember. At least, that's the case until you turn 81. That, I believe, is called the dollar dozen birthday, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating it this week.
Across the US and Canada, you can get yourself into a dozen for next to nothing in celebration of the glazed pastry shop's birthday on Friday, July 27. Buy a dozen donuts, and you'll get a dozen Original Glazed donuts for a buck at participating stores in both countries.
Additionally, Krispy Kreme will introduce a new donut for its birthday. "One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans," Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience."
Krispy Kreme will introduce a brand new donut on Friday. The Glazed Confetti Doughnut uses birthday cake-flavored dough with sprinkles before getting the original glaze frosted over the top, followed by another dusting of sprinkles. The birthday-themed pastry is going to be available for just one week, from Friday, July 27 through Thursday, August 2.
