Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1 This May
What a great way to start the month.
Last month, Krispy Kreme launched one of its too-good-to-be-true donut deals that gets you an entire dozen donuts for $1 when you purchase another dozen. The only catch? The promotion was good for one day only.
But now, Krispy Kreme is bringing the deal back, and it's better than ever. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 22, Krispy Kreme will give you two dozen donuts for the price of one dozen and a dollar beginning this weekend.
You can head straight to your local donut shop or take advantage of the promotion or go online and use the "BESWEET" at checkout.
While you're at it, you might want to give the brand's latest innovation a try. Late last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled its partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the resulting Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection, which was designed to taste just like the bottom of your sugary cereal bowl.
The lineup includes Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut, the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese, and the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche. Grab the whole collection and get your free original glazed with it.
