Grab a Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme for $1 Every Saturday This Month

Krispy Kreme is doing its best to remind you that you don't have to wait until October 31 to feel that signature October sugar rush.

Krispy Kreme, which has dubbed itself Krispy Skreme for the month, has already shown off its quartet of Halloween-themed donuts. If those are alluring, you might want to swing through the shop on a Saturday in October. Its Saturday Scary Sharies promotion will get you a dozen donuts for $1 when you buy a dozen, which isn't a terrible way to start out the weekend.

That offer is available every Saturday from October 16 through October 30. If you're looking to share the donuts instead of eating 24 of them in a single sitting, you might appreciate that the bonus pack comes in a special "spellbook dozen" box that has strong Halloween vibes.

Moreover, after you polish off the two dozen donuts you pick up on October 30, you can swing by Krispy Kreme, ahem, Krispy Skreme, for a totally free donut on October 31. Though, you'll need to be in costume if you want to snag that freebie.