Krispy Kreme Offers a Dozen Donuts for $2 on Cyber Monday

The difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is basically negligible at this point. There aren’t door-front fights at Best Buy anymore, and Cyber Monday deals aren’t limited to cool new technologies like Google Glass.

But Krispy Kreme isn’t entirely shaking off the slight differences between two of the 365 annual days that feature sales from companies. On Cyber Monday, if you order online, you can grab a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $2 when you buy another dozen donuts.

It's a small perk to help you sugar-rush your way through a shopping holiday that lands on a workday. Plus, buying two dozen donuts for the office might be the perfect way to distract the manager while you compare tents online.

That first dozen you buy does not have to be Original Glazed. So, it’s a perfect opportunity to try out some of the company’s just-announced holiday donuts that are inspired by sugar cookies, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. Just sneak a couple back to your desk before you begin Mission: Distract Your Co-Workers.