You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Today

For lovers of sugar-coated fried dough, there is no more sacred day than the Day of the Dozens. It may sound a bit like some absurd pagan holiday from a fantasy show, but it's actually a day when you can cheaply gorge on donuts. (Okay, fine. You could also just have one donut and share the rest with some deserving friends.)
On December 12, Krispy Kreme will hold its annual Day of the Dozens celebration. (Get it!? 12/12. A dozen? 12/12?) You can mark the midpoint of your advent calendar by locking up a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $1 when you buy a dozen donuts of any kind, including the charming holiday collection of breakfast dessert.
The deal will only last for a single day, but you could walk away with 24 donuts for just $1 more than you'd normally pay for a dozen.
Even though there's a limit of two dollar-dozens per customer, it's a pretty sweet day if you, say, traffic Krispy Kreme donuts across state lines to pay for college in some weird dystopian state.
