Krispy Kreme Is Offering a Special Donut Deal Today

Is your plan for Saturday morning to sit alone on the couch and eat donuts until you're so full you fall asleep? It might be the plan now.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back a deal that hooks you up with two dozens donuts for $13. It'll be available all day on Saturday, November 23. Last time this happened, we called around the country for prices on a dozen donuts to see just how good of a deal this. The answer: It depends where you live. A dozen Original Glazed donuts can range -- based on the places we called -- from $18.99 (San Francisco) to $8.99 (Council Bluffs). A dozen assorted donuts in those same cities will run you $18.99 or $11.99, respectively. The deal could be pretty close to a BOGO offer or it could be better than BOGO.
The participating locations will offer you either two dozen Original Glazed donuts or you can get one dozen assorted donuts and one dozen of the Original Glazed. All you have to do is flash a barcode that can be found here. There's a max of two redemptions per person, which puts you at a solid number to have a donut party with all your friends.
If you need to start training for a massive Thanksgiving feast, this isn't a bad place to start. Or, you know, you could, like, share the donuts with other people. Your call.
