Krispy Kreme Is Finally Launching Delivery Nationwide

Having a leap year birthday is kind of like needing to drive to get to Krispy Kreme -- due to imposed limitations, you get a tasty treat less often... In theory. But those born on February 29 and donut lovers everywhere are about to benefit from some great news: Starting on Leap Day, Krispy Kreme will begin nationwide delivery.
God help the children whose parents threw them quadrennial birthdays -- if you were a kid in that unfortunate minority, you deserve to order your adult weight in donuts come Saturday. You can order on the chain's website or through the app.
Along with that, expectant parents, families, doctors, nurses and other maternity ward staff at hospitals within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops can post on social media to receive their well-deserved treats. Just tag @KrispyKreme and use the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Expect five dozen free donuts per order.
We recommend ordering the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut and Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut, which will only be available until March 13, and may shorten your lifespan enough to avoid more neglected birthdays in the future.
