Get a Dozen Donuts for $1 at Krispy Kreme for the Next 12 Days

If you take turns grabbing breakfast with colleagues, it's the perfect time to volunteer to take the lead. Krispy Kreme has launched an enticing discount on its Original Glazed Doughnuts through the end of March Madness.

Drop into your local shop any time from March 24 through April 4—the final day of the NCAA college basketball tournament—and you can grab a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts when you buy another dozen at regular price. Though, you'll need to be a Krispy Kreme Rewards member to get the discount. Fortunately, it's free to sign up.

If you aren't feeding a theater troupe or other medium-sized group of humans, Krispy Kreme is also dishing out totally free donuts for a small chunk of that promotional time. If you show your broken or booming bracket at the counter from March 24-27, you'll get a totally free Original Glazed Doughnut. The bracket can be for any March Madness-style competition, whether it's about songs or ramen or whatever you're invested in. You can get one on the house every day through that four-day stretch.