Krispy Kreme Shuts Down College Guy's Donut Reselling Business

Krispy Kreme has always been a hot commodity, but in Minnesota -- where the state's last location closed down 11 years ago -- the craving is next level. So much so that college student Jayson Gonzalez started his own successful resale business, traveling 270 miles for donuts and up-charging them to locals for $17 to $20 a box. The only problem? Krispy Kreme is not so keen on the his entrepreneurial efforts.
The budding Krispy Kreme tycoon, who -- important to note here -- definitely did not have the chain's approval, has been driving from Champlin, Minnesota to Clive, Iowa, loading up his car with 100 boxes, and selling them to hungry Minneapolis customers.
Here's where trouble hit: About a week after local news outlets reported on his business plan, a Krispy Kreme exec called him up and put the kibosh on his sales. According to CBS News, the North Carolina-based company was worried his endeavor would become a liability.
"I have been told I have to shut down operations," Gonzalez wrote on Facebook earlier this week. "I figured it would come eventually, but it arrived early." Though Krispy Kreme later commended his "entrepreneurial spirit," according to a rep for the brand, it's still "looking into" the situation.
However, a resolution might just be in the works. On Monday, Gonzalez updated fans on his official Facebook page, Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota, that he received another call from the company. "We are working together!" he announced. "A positive solution is taking place as we want to make sure we do this the right way, and I will have more detail soon."
h/t Detroit News
